Inter defender Milan Skriniar joins PSG as a free agent

Champions League finalist and Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as agreed to join French giant PSG in a five year deal that will see him stay with the French outfit until June 30, 2028.

“Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Milan Škriniar for the next five seasons. The Slovak defender agrees with the Club until June 30, 2028.”

Skriniar played a vital role in Milan’s Champions League – in which they defied all odds to reach the final, which they lost unfortunately to Manchester City of England.

A promising player, the Slovak international discovered Italy in January 2016. Recruited by Sampdoria, he made himself essential, played 38 games with his club, and became the youngest defender to play at least 35 games in Serie A.

Since joining Inter Milan, he made 246 appearances for the Nerazzurri in five seasons (10 goals), and topped his list by winning the Italian championship (2021), the Italian Cup (2022 and 2023) and the Italian Super Cup (2021 and 2022).

Called up to the Slovakian national team for the first time in May 2016, a few weeks before playing the Euros, Milan Škriniar already has 60 caps with his country, at just 28 years old.

” I am very happy to be part of this wonderful Club,” said Milan Škriniar. PSG are one of the strongest clubs in the world with world-class players and fantastic fans.”

“It was an easy decision to make. When a club like Paris Saint-Germain wants to sign you, the decision is made quickly. When I kneworkingat I had the opportunity to come here, I was very happy. I have seen a lot of PSG games, I think everyone around the world watches Paris Saint-Germain’s matches, everyone knows there are great players here. I know it’s one of the best teams in the world, it took just a second to make the decision. Furthermore, I am really looking forward to working with my new teammates and meeting everyone at the club.”

