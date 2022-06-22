Inter completes Romelu Lukaku’s loan from Chelsea with no buy-back clause

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has completed a loan return to Inter Milan following his poor feat with the London club. Lukuka reunited with Chelsea in a record transfer deal worth €115m, becoming the tenth most expensive player in football history. Lukaku had previously joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 where he began his professional career but due to playing time and availability of Didier Drogba, he was loaned to West Brom.

A loan deal of around €8m with €4m add-ons was agreed between Chelsea and Inter for his loan services. He will have his salary slashed from €12m to €10m with no back option in his clause, according to football transfer journalist Fabricio Romano.

The Belgian had also played for Manchester United during the era of José Mourinho, and Everton in England. His prolific form earned him a signature with Manchester United in 2017, but sold two years afterwards having failed to meet the standard.

Lukaku is Chelsea’s top scorer in the just-concluded season with 15 goals, only Kai Havertz (14) and Mason Mount (13) were close.