“The proconsul believed, when he saw what had been done, being astonished at the teaching of the Lord.” – Acts 13:12

God impacts lives in many ways. Some of the hardest people to reach can be those with worldly intelligence, people who often find it hard to believe. But some are like Sergius Paulus, a Roman proconsul, an intelligent man who believed (v. 7). What made the difference?

Paulus desired to hear the Gospel for himself, calling on Barnabas and Paul to learn from them. But not everyone was pleased with his interest. A sorcerer sought to turn him “away from the faith” (v. 8). Paul dealt with this opposition by causing the sorcerer to become blind.

Witnessing God’s power at work, Paulus believed. But he also was “astonished at the teaching of the Lord.” The message of Paul and Barnabas impacted his life.

Through Paulus we see two ways God works. God often works through the written or spoken word. But God also impacts people through various demonstrations of power.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Learn from this example. Don’t limit God. Remember the many ways He can impact lives. He can minister through the written and spoken word, His Spirit, miracles, answers to prayer, supernatural healing, and demonstrations of power.

Remember, God can impact lives in many ways. Be sensitive to His Spirit. As He leads, be ready to receive or deliver a message. But never forget to pray for breakthroughs, miracles, and demonstrations of power.

*Reflection Question:*

What is one tangible way God has impacted you recently?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these situations to You: ________. I seek Your wisdom but also demonstrations of Your power. No matter how You work, I trust in You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 13

12 total views, 12 views today