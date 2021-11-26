In offering new insight as to how insecurity can be handled in the country, a Public Relations Consultant, retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman has called on the Federal Government to install cameras on telecommunication masts to monitor activities of bandits and terrorists in prone areas.

“The Federal Government should consider the installation of cameras on telecommunication masts that are within kidnapping and banditry prone areas.

“Nigeria should develop more national policies and strategies with a grand challenge approach to space science and technology to achieve the goals of fighting insecurity,’’ he said.

Usman made his submissions in a keynote address he delivered at the 11th National Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Space Engineers (NISE) in Abuja.

He observed that while lots of efforts had been applied to end kidnapping and banditry, more proactive measures needed to be taken.

He said that the deployment of space technology and Information, Communication Technology facilities would improve the war on kidnapping and banditry.

“NISE should intensify collaboration with security agencies to expand space technology to address security challenges in Nigeria.

“NISE should build the capacity of security agencies in space technology for an efficient fight against kidnapping and banditry.

Usman challenged the National Space Research and Development Agency, the National Information Technology Development Agency and other space, ICT regulatory agencies to ensure proper utilisation of space technology for development and security consciousness.

He said the 86 million dollars recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to boost development in Science, Technology and Innovation sector, would bring the desired change and boost infrastructure in the sector.

“The most important thing is to ensure timely release of such fund and ensure judicious use of the money,’’ he said.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, in a goodwill message said banditry was thriving because there was lack of synergy between security agencies.

The message was read by his representative, Commissioner of Police (ICT), Sikiru Akande.

Akande assured that Nigeria’s security agencies had the capacity to tackle banditry.

He added that Nigeria needed to leverage more on its resources to go into space technology that could identify location of criminals.

The theme of the conference is: “’Combating kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria: Role of Space Technologies and ICTs, Security establishments and the State.’’