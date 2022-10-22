After his last messy divorce, which sent tongues wagging on social media, Ooni of Ife must have made a personal decision to invoke his powers as first class Oba to marry as many wives as possible.

He just married 6 women so far.

One of the benefits that first class traditional rulers enjoy in Nigeria is the choice to maintain harem of wives if they choose to.

Oba of Benin, another first class traditional ruler married the sister of one of his wives.

Oba saw the babe when she came to visit her sister in the palace, loved her voluptuous shape and her fine face.

The rest they said is history.

In the past two weeks or more, the media has been awashed with the news of Ooni of Ife’s marriage spree.

Apparently, this man is converting all his side chicks to become legal wives.

One thing I found instructive about this marriage jamboree by the first-class Yoruba traditional Oba is that the women he is converting to harem wives are not your regular Instagram babes.

These are rich premium women who have their money but are okay with being one of his wives.

For proper context, one of the wives is a big business executive that works with the Obi Jackson group.

Another is the founder of African Fashion Week London, who chose to be the fifth wife of the well-known Oba.

I found this arrangement very intriguing and curious as well.

What this points out is that some of our educated premium women are coming to accept polygamy as a way of life.

Beyond this, Polygamy is becoming mainstream end it is very interesting to watch.