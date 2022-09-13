It was a good watch. Majesty and royalty had an awesome romance and the scent and fragrance that wheezzed through the entire space amazing.

No table, no noisy music, no unnecessary funfair, no comedy display, no stand up MC, no drinks and food, everything was spin and span. No undue eulogies of dignitaries, no playing to the gallery giving undue appellations to dignitaries for personal interest. No Asho ebi🙂

They all stood through out, no high table, no special sitting arrangement. The King’s address or rather declaration was punchy, less coloured with verbosity, straight to the point and intelligible. His oath of office was seamless and classic too, expressing nothing but a heart that was quite sincere and ready to do the very last word of the oath. Compare it with what would be the scenario in Nigeria, contractors would be smiling to the bank and the address laced with palpable lies.

There is nothing better than having a system, building workable institutions, the best thing that can happen to any nation.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth 11 the bad, the worse and the ugly have been said about her mostly from Nigerians and with particular reference to the South East who are still pained, agonizing over the very consequences of Nigeria/Biafra; war that saw many Biafrans decimated, starved and lives lost in very inhuman and gory manner. Watching the clips of such war of an infamous results , it takes a heart staled and insensitive to remain tearless. It was such a massacre that nearly whipped out the entire tribe. Indeed nothing short of emotional hurt, anybody watching such clips would feel.

Over five decades, the pains, the lose, the intimidation, the deprivation that the war inflicted are very much fresh. Forgiven? I think so but forgotten? Never, nobody would.

As much as Britain was majorly supportive, aiding Nigeria to sustain and conquer, the questions which nobody has been able to provide answers to are If Queen Elizabeth 11 would have changed anything? Did she at a time able to influence the political decision of the Prime ministers? What particularly were her roles and crime that she at death is able to get such hate and ignominious remarks from Biafrans? If after over five decades we are still blaming the Queen, lashing out on her ,even in her death, then something is fundamentally wrong.

How many houses were destroyed? How many jobs and businesses were terminated? How much money was left in the hands of Biafrans after the war and how much those things have been regained in multiple folds by Biafrans?

Go to Abuja, Lagos, Kano, even in UK, the very sense of industry and breaking of new wealth grounds by the Igbo would marvel one.

What actually did the war do to us? Like seeds the war made Biafrans to die, germinating after death and decay, for a million harvest. What else have we not recovered? Everything but life lost and independence unachieved.

I ask, since the end of that war, how many Biafrans have been killed in intra-tribal and community wars? How many have lost their lives through the witckness of umunna? How much of intimidation, subjugation, etc have each of us been mated out by kinsmen? How many of their landed properties have been forcefully taken by their village people? The Queen is to be blamed for such too?

The Queen is to be blamed too for the selfishness, self-centredness of our politicians? Who rather than pursue things that would bring development to the South East, seek with uncanny obsession the welfare of their pockets.

Blame the Queen also for the depth of entrenched antagonism unleashed on Peter Obi by our South East political elites, frustrating the very glow and spark, destined to make the Igbo liberate themselves from the psychology defeatistism which the war has stamped on them.

Off this blame game!!, we are more of enemies to ourselves than the Queen was to us.

They brought their religion, their culture their education, their democracy etc, how much of such have we positively allowed to impact us?

Is same Queen that has kept university students a home for seven months? Is the Queen that made snakes and rats to be swallowing monies?.

See what is happening in the East, insecurity, kidnapping, ritual kiling etc, may be the Queen caused it?

I have moved on, looking unto that great force who is sufficiently well enough to care for the South East and other regions.

“See the way he loves us, see the way he takes care of us, he carries our matter for his head , making our hearts shari! shari”!

Stop blaming the Queen! Stop cursing her in her death!! She may have been the face of our perceived enemies at a time, It is time to move on. We have a better opportunity now. Get your PVC and make sure you Obidiently cast your votes. Obi appears to be the inverse of the British emperialism. You gerrit!

Change is the only thing that is constant not anger, not hate.

Spread love ❤!!

Jarlath Opara