The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has called for strong collaboration between the people and security personnel in the country to enhance peace and security across the nation.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the call at the opening ceremony of a two-day Capacity Building Workshop organised by the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command Headquarters, said that his administration will continue to promote mutual understanding between members of the public and the security personnel and agencies in the State.

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Sherifat Jaji, he applauded the theme of the workshop tagged “Internal Security Operations in a Democratic Dispensation”, noting that people need the police just as the Police need the people.

According to him, “The organisation of this capacity building workshop for personnel in the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command Headquarters, comprising Lagos and Ogun States, is highly commendable because it will serve as a platform for the orientation of security personnel in Zone 2 on their expected roles as professional security personnel and their interaction with the civil populace”.

He also said that the State recently organised the first-of-a-kind Lagos Police Youth Dialogue Session with over 1000 Police Officers and young Lagosians in attendance to foster a mutual relationship between the Police and the general populace for a better and more effective policing in Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, admonished the participants to bring up ideas and initiatives to facilitate the use of technology to change the security architecture of the nation.

Also speaking, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, remarked that fighting insecurity can only be tackled effectively by addressing the issue of unemployment across the nation.

He explained that his administration had created a job portal to get people employed in different areas.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, stated that there was no way the Police or Government could conquer the security challenges without the support of the people and the media.

The topics lined up for the two-day workshop included Internal Security Operations in a Democratic Dispensation, Nigeria Police Force as A Lead Agency, Inter-agency Intelligence Gathering and Sharing for Internal Security Operations, Community Policing as A Veritable Tool for Crime Prevention, Specific Duties of Security Stakeholders in Relation to the Electoral Process and Control, among others.