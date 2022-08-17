The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday inaugurated Armoured Personnel Carriers and vehicles donated to the Imo state Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies by the Imo State Government.

The IGP commissioned the equipment today when he was a guest at the Imo State Government House in Owerri on the invitation of the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Imo has been a major flashpoint of insecurity in the Southeast region, with gunmen having taken hold of some parts of the state.

Governor Uzodinma had recently intensified the onslaught against the criminal elements, flushing them out of their criminal hideouts amidst criticisms by some quarters, on the modus operandi of the security agents in executing the task.

The IGP was accompanied to the brief event by the AIG in charge of Zone 9, AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Barde, the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and other staff officers.

They were received by the Governor of Imo State, top government functionaries, service commanders, traditional rulers and other invited guests who equally graced the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Uzodinma expressed belief that supporting the Police and other security agencies in the fight against crimes and criminality is pivotal to achieving developmental strides in the State.

According to him, securing the lives of the people of Imo state is a task he swore to undertake when he took over office and no amount of blackmail will deter him from achieving the task.

“These donations mark a milestone in the efforts of my administration and the people of Imo state to root out criminal elements who have decided to make our state uninhabitable for our people.

“As a government, we have a task at hand and we strongly believe that supporting our security agencies to be on top of their game will help us safeguard our state,” the governor said.

The governor appealed for the support of all Imolites and residents towards ensuring that the security agencies succeed in their mandate, assuring that his government is committed to supporting them in their activities.

While inaugurating the equipment, the Inspector-General of Police appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Governor, government and good people of Imo State in stamping out criminal elements bent on breaking down the peace, law and order enjoyed in the State.

The IGP assured that the donated items will be strategically deployed for optimum security within the State, with a view to curbing suppressing the nefarious activities of criminal elements and boosting public safety in the state, and by extension, across the country.

“Let me assure the good people of Imo state and the governor that we will be on top of our game.

“This equipment will no doubt give impetus to ongoing security efforts and for that, we are grateful to the Imo State government and the good people of the state,” the IGP said.