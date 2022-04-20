Insecurity: IGP Orders Review Of Security Architecture At Schools, Colleges

Kenechukwu Ofomah

In response to the increased insecurity across the country, especially the incessant attacks on educational institutions, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday ordered the review of police personnel and operational assets deployments to schools and colleges around the country.

This, according to him, is to ensure the protection of schools and colleges, particularly boarding schools, tertiary institutions, and its campuses in areas prone to security breaches around the country.

This directive was issued at the management meeting of the Force Management Team at the IGP Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, today while reviewing the general security in the country including the security of schools and colleges as a result of some isolated incidences reported in some schools.

The IGP equally directed all State Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to explore all available options and think outside the box to boost security in and around schools, colleges, and student-based communities.

A statement from the Force Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP has equally directed detectives/operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to ensure sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering activities within various school environments while the Police Air wing has been directed to extend its aerial patrols to the six geo-political zones of the country.

“The Inspector-General of Police therefore assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure a safe environment for all pupils and students in the various schools and colleges of learning within the country.

“He further reiterated the commitment of his administration to diversifying resources towards sustainable security and safety of all and sundry in Nigeria,” the statement said.

