Southeast Governors on Sunday said they have concluded arrangement to commence a 24- hour joint security patrol in all major highways in the zone before December first this year, as a way of beefing up the security network and restore normalcy in the area.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by the Southeast Governors Forum after their emergency meeting at Enugu state Government House.

The meeting had in attendance five Governors in the zone, which included the governor of Ebonyi state, Engineer David Umahi, his Enugu counterpart, Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, that of Abia, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Anambra state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, represented by his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and that of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, represented by his deputy, Professor Plasid Njoku.

Speaking through their Chairman, Engineer Umahi, the Southeast Governors decried the rate of insecurity in the region, regretting that economic activities have been badly affected, as kidnapping, wanton killings have become the order of the day.

They called on the federal government to come to the aid of the zone to restore adequate security of life and property, especially as general elections draw near.

The forum commended states and federal governments on the efforts towards alleviating the sufferings of victims of this year’s flood menace in the country, disclosing that the Southeast Governors forum will combine resources to further assist the affected persons in the zone to help them return to their normal lives.

The governors said; “We therefore request the rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons.

“We also plead with the federal government to initiate action towards dredging of rivers in the Southeast zone to ameliorate the destruction of lives and properties as one of the measures to control the flood disaster.

“We are hopeful that the Federal Government will also find long term solution to the flood disaster in the country.”

The forum debunked the rumour making rounds that they formed the Eastern Security Network, ESN, explaining that they only established the Ebebeagu and Forest Guard security outfits.

Speaking on the lingering Nnamdi Kanu’s case, the group called for political solution to it.

The forum also congratulated Professor Chukwuma Soludo and his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim on their victory in the last Anambra state governorship election.