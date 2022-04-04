Insecurity Heightens In Anambra As Gunmen Kill Two FRSC Officials On Duty

Two operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, were on Sunday shot dead by gunmen in Anambra State.

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered that the gunmen attacked the FRSC officers yesterday while on duty along Igbo-Ukwu- Uga road, leaving two dead while injuring others.

The incident which happened at about 2:45pm, is coming on the heels of attacks on Nnewi South Council Area headquarters, Ukpor and Amichi Police Station, Amichi, by gunmen last week.

The state has in recent days, witnessed a surge in activities of gunmen, despite the efforts of Governor Chukwuma Soludo at restoring security to troubled parts of the state.

Confirming the ugly incident in a statement made available to TNC on Monday, the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters Abuja, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem said the men were on routine patrol operation.

“A team of Patrol Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps comprising an Officer, a driver and two other staff on patrol operations were attacked on Sunday by unknown gunmen, leading to the death of two personnel with one sustaining severe injuries.

“The Patrol team were conducting routine patrol operations on Sunday, 03 April, 2022 at about 2:45 pm along Igbo Ukwu- Uga route in Anambra State, when the armed men opened fire at them, killing two of the Corps personnel with one escaping into the bush and the team leader rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries from the attack,” Kazeem disclosed.

He quotes the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as decrying the attack, saying he has assured the families of the victims that the Corps working with the police and other relevant security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, is visibly touched by the attack while condoling the families of the deceased staff, the Unit Commander and Staff of Igbo-Uku Command, and the entire Management and Staff of the Corps over the loss and prayed their souls to rest in peace.

“Oyeyemi also assured that the Corps is already working with the Nigerian Police Force and other relevant Security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this wicked act are arrested and allowed to face the full weight of the law,” he concluded.