Insecurity: Gunmen attacks 3 communities in Kaduna, kills 2 and Abducts four

In Chikun local government area in Kaduna State, gunmen have said to have attacked three communities, killing two people while abducting four others including a catholic priest.

These gunmen who were said to have invaded these communities terrorized the people of Chikun local government area on Tuesday, March 8.

According to an eye witness, the two people killed during the attack are identified as Luka, a local guard in charge of the resident of the priest and Isiaka Aremu, who was attacked in his home by the gunmen.

A resident of one of the communities said that the attack started at about 1am and lasted for an hour 30 minutes while they shot sporadically into the air.