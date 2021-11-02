Awka – The Anambra State Police Command has told vehicle owners in Anambra State and those either coming in or leaving the shores of the state to ensure that their vehicles have up-to-date plate numbers.

The directive is coming as insecurity in Anambra heightens ahead of the Governorship election scheduled to take place in the state on Saturday.

Addressing newsmen in Awka on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the 13th Zonal Command of the Nigeria Police Force and Head Police Media Team for Election Duty, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nkiru Nwode quotes the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng as giving the directive.

“In line with the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to rid the Nigerian society of insecurity and crime, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng has charged vehicle owners in Anambra State and those either coming in or leaving the shores of the state to ensure that their vehicles have up-to-date plate numbers.

“This has become compulsory in order to monitor and check crime and insecurity in the state, moreover, as it concerns the November 6th, 2021 gubernatorial election in the state.

“The Anambra CP has made it clear that any vehicle that plies without plate number or with plate numbers that are not up-to-date, will be impounded and the law invoked upon the defaulter,” she stated.

The Zonal PPRO reiterated the readiness of the Police to provide crime-free and safe environment now and always.

She also reminded motorists – public and private users alike in Anambra State, that the Inspector General of Police’s order on ban of vehicles with unauthorized tinted glasses, is still in force.

“The ban will be enforced to check movements of people and goods in and out of the state.

“The State Police command is dedicated to providing security to the people of the State before, during and after the election.

“So, the police needs the cooperation of members of the public to achieve this even as we urge that suspicious movements or credible information be given to our emergency GSM number- 08060463492 or 09032506317,” she said.