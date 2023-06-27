Insecurity: Anambra Lawmaker Seeks Amnesty, Palliatives for Constitutents

Dialogue and empowerment packages have been identified as some of the instruments the Federal Government can deploy to bring about lasting peace in the communities of Ihiala Local Government Area and other parts of Anambra State, bedevilled by the problem of insecurity over the years.

he Member, representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Honourable Pascal Agbodike disclosed this in Awka, during a reception organized in his honour, following his inauguration into the 10th National Assembly.

Ihiala communities have for many years now been under siege from the activities of unknown gunmen, suspectedly fighting for the secession of the Eastern region.

Many of the homesteads have been fled, leaving them in the control of the gunmen.

According to Agbodike, Ihiala Local Government Area has a lot of great youths with great potential yet untapped.

These talents he noted, are being converted into instruments in the hands of men of the underworld.

“That was why upon my emergence through the majority votes from the good people of the Federal Constituency, I personally promised to make a case over the insecurity problem rocking the Local Government to Federal Government as the Federal Lawmaker representing them,” he said.

The two–time Lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly assured the people that he has volunteered to mediate in the insecurity problem in the Communities of his constituency, with a view to bringing lasting solution to them.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

“Being one of the stakeholders in Anambra State and a former Deputy Speaker in the seventh Anambra State House of Assembly with eight years experience as a parliamentarian, I believe in what I can do and as such, he cannot fold my arms and watch my people to go to an exile.

“Most of the Communities in Ihiala Local Government today have been deserted and now look like ghost Communities. There was no consideration yet from the Federal Government to compensate the suffering people of Ihiala as most of them have been rendered homeless.

“A major challenge facing the Nigerian youths today is unemployment. If the government wants to intervene in the insecurity problem currently bedevilling the Ihiala people, then it must pay special attention to creating jobs for the youths.

Ït is not by the army and other security troops in the area.

“Dialogue as the only answer to the insecurity challenge in the Local Government, just like what happened in Niger Delta and Federal Government intervened immediately through dialogue and amnesty and proffered a far–reaching solution in the area,” Agbodike said..

Also ,a lawmaker in Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Ihiala two Constituency, Hon. Golden Chukwuebuka Illo, described Honourable Agbodike as a seasoned Lawmaker, expressing belief that his high level of legislative experience in the National Assembly, will be highly valuable, especially now the Igbos are struggling.

Share this post