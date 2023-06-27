Path The News Chronicle » News » Insecurity: Anambra Lawmaker Seeks Amnesty, Palliatives for Constitutents

Insecurity: Anambra Lawmaker Seeks Amnesty, Palliatives for Constitutents

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 27, 2023 0
Dialogue and empowerment packages have been  identified  as  some of the  instruments  the Federal Government can deploy to bring about lasting  peace in the communities  of Ihiala Local Government Area and  other  parts  of Anambra State, bedevilled by  the  problem of insecurity over  the  years.

he  Member, representing  Ihiala  Federal  Constituency  in the  National Assembly, Honourable Pascal  Agbodike disclosed this in Awka, during  reception  organized  in his  honour, following his inauguration into the 10th National Assembly.

Ihiala communities have for many years now been under siege from the activities of unknown gunmen, suspectedly fighting for the secession of the Eastern region.

Many of the homesteads have been fled, leaving them in the control of the gunmen.

According to Agbodike, Ihiala  Local Government  Area  has  a lot of  great  youths  with  great  potential  yet untapped.

These talents he noted, are being converted into instruments in the hands of men of the underworld.

“That  was  why  upon  my  emergence  through  the  majority  votes from  the  good  people  of the  Federal  Constituency,  I  personally  promised to  make a case  over  the  insecurity  problem  rocking  the  Local  Government  to  Federal Government as  the  Federal Lawmaker representing  them,” he said.  

The  twotime  Lawmaker  in  the  Anambra State  House  of Assembly assured the people  that  he has  volunteered to  mediate in the  insecurity problem  in the  Communities  of his constituency,  with  a view to  bringing lasting  solution to them.

“Being  one  of the  stakeholders  in Anambra State and  a former  Deputy  Speaker  in  the seventh  Anambra State  House  of Assembly with  eight years  experience  as a parliamentarian, I believe  in what I can do and as such, he cannot  fold  my arms  and watch my people  to go to  an exile.

“Most  of the  Communities in Ihiala  Local Government today  have  been  deserted  and  now  look  like   ghost  Communities. There  was  no  consideration  yet  from  the  Federal  Government  to  compensate the  suffering  people of Ihiala as  most  of them  have been  rendered  homeless.

“A major  challenge facing  the  Nigerian youths  today is  unemployment. If the government wants to intervene  in the  insecurity problem currently bedevilling  the  Ihiala  people, then it must pay special  attention  to creating jobs for the youths.

Ït is not by the army  and  other  security  troops  in the  area.

“Dialogue  as  the  only  answer  to the insecurity  challenge  in the  Local  Government, just like what happened in Niger  Delta and  Federal Government intervened  immediately  through  dialogue and amnesty and  proffered a farreaching  solution  in the  area,” Agbodike said..

Also ,a lawmaker  in Anambra State House of Assembly, representing  Ihiala  two  Constituency, Hon. Golden  Chukwuebuka  Illo, described Honourable  Agbodike as  a seasoned  Lawmaker, expressing belief that his high  level  of legislative  experience  in the  National  Assembly, will be highly valuable, especially  now  the  Igbos are  struggling.

