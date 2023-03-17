According to ACCI President Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) is leading the funding of infrastructure development at the University of Abuja’s (UniAbuja) special economic free trade zone.

Abubakar added that the chamber anticipates a minimum investment of $3 billion in the zone, which will be able to generate over 1000 direct jobs and 200,000 indirect jobs for the populace.

Yesterday, while paying a quick visit to the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) in Abuja, ACCI President made the admission.

He stated: “We are here on an official visit to NEPZA to quickly process the license for quick take-off of the project, more so that the University has earlier approved sufficient acres of land for the zone”.

He claims that ACCI and the University are working together to create a pioneering free trade zone. He claimed that encouraging business development and trade with education and research would be beneficial, and he added: “We are spearheading a revolution in the University community that will benefit stakeholders.”

“It is one thing to learn in the class and another to practice what we have learnt. The zone will afford the students and lecturers to open up to practicals as much as possible. We are only waiting for the license from NEPZA for take off but hopefully very soon”.

Professor Adesoji Adesugba, the Managing Director of NEPZA, responded by promising to expedite the license’s issuing to ACCI in order to start the project quickly.

According to Adesugba, NEPZA is attempting to combine industry and academia for the UniAbuja free trade zone, which is a commendable initiative promoted by ACCI and the ivory tower.