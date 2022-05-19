Information Officers Must Show Their Prowess In This Critical Year – Anyanwutaku

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku has charged all Resident Information officers in MDAs to increase their productivity in delivery of the Ministry’s mandate, especially in this critical period of electioneering campaigns.

According to her, “officers must wake up to the awareness that, this is a critical year for government and all information officers need to prove their prowess by being dedicated in delivering on the mandate of this Ministry, especially as it relates to galvanizing the general public towards eschewing hate speech, fake news and misinformation”.

Dr. Anyanwutaku made this statement at the bimonthly meeting with Resident Information officers held at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

She reminded the officers that, as Resident Information officers(RIO), their mandate is hinged on efficient and effective service delivery, as the image makers of the establishment to which they are deployed and they are expected to professionally project the policies, programmes and activities of the MDAs, albeit that of the Federal Government of Nigeria for inclusive governance.

The PS observed that a lot has gone amiss in the delivery of the functions of Information officers and there is an urgent need to straighten them out.

According to her, some RIOs have reduced their roles in their respective MDAs to that of Press Managers and mere Protocol officers; “For the avoidance of doubt, (she stated), all your service delivery as Resident Information officers should be hinged on the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, which is -to lead in the management of the image and reputation of the people and Government of Nigeria through a professional and dynamic Public Information System that facilitates access by citizens and the global community to credible and timely information about our nation – this mandate, she says, fully encapsulates what the role and productivity of any officer in the various MDAs should be.

The Permanent Secretary further admonished the officers to be disciplined, give feedback to the Ministry on activities of their MDAs.

The Directors and Heads of Unit were enjoined to design a workable schedule of duty for subordinate officers to increase productivity as well as keep them abreast of new trends.

The PS rounded off with a directive to the Director Public Communication and National Orientation to ensure that discipline and order is restored within the shortest possible time.

Earlier in her remarks, the Director Public Communications, observed that this is her maiden meeting with Directors and Heads of Press since she took over as the Director of PC in January, 2022.

Mrs. Offie lamented the inadequate representation of the Ministry by way of reports and publications. She implored the Permanent Secretary to come to the aid of officers by assisting in training for optimal service delivery.

Director PC commended the Ministries that their reportage is up to date and encouraged others to emulate such.

Directors in the Ministry highlighted few challenges that are being faced at their various duty posts and proffered recommendations on what to do to create a more conducive working environment for all.

In conclusion, the need for training and re- training of officers was emphasized and agreed upon with the Permanent Secretary giving her word to make it happen.

