Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has inferred the possibility of him running for a third term during the NFF election which is scheduled for next month. The 51-year-old succeeded Aminu Maigari as the President of NFF following his victory over his predecessor. Aminu Maigari lost the 2014 election to Pinnick which would have made him first Nigeria to serve as president twice at a bounce. Amaju Melwin Pinnick became the first Nigerian to be reelected for a second tenure as NFF President, returning in 2018 after a 2014 victory.

The former first CAF vice president in an exclusive interview with People Sport in Nairobi on Monday, Pinnick, who also doubles as a member of the Fifa Council representing Anglophone countries as well as a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee, said he has received plenty requests asking him to consider re-election for the office.

“I had initially decided not to vie, but I have been receiving several calls from very influential Nigerians as well as genuine lovers of the sport urging me to seek another term. It is within the law and I will decide about it when the right time comes.”

“ I’m yet to talk to my family and my business associates, though, but voices want me to continue.”

Earlier this month, Pinnick disclosed to Nigerians the possibility of the country co-hosting the African Cup of Nations with neighbours Niger Republic, a development CAF has rebuffed.