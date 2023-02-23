A chieftain of the Labour Party, Prof Pat Utomi has reinstated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should remove Lagos Resident Electoral Commission, Segun Agbaje.

Prof Pat Utomi who appeared in an interview on the Arise News monitored by the News Chronicle added that Nigeria needs a new flesh of ideas to make things work.

The Professor of economics further noted that the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi has what it takes to lead the country to an enviable height.

He said, “Instead of holding rallies and promising Nigerians new hope, the All Progressive Congress should be holding rallies of apology for all its failed promises”.

The 2023 general election will hold this Saturday where Nigerians will elect a set of leaders for the office of the President, National and State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials across the country.

For Instance, the INEC resident electoral commissioner (REC) Uthman Ajidagba, who briefed newsmen after inspecting the materials at the Lafia office of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said the items were adequate and sorted out according to the various local government areas of the state.

“The headquarters of INEC had already sent all the materials needed for the conduct of the election to us in the state.

“We are not lacking any material as they were already supplied to us and we started distributing them to headquarters of local government areas today,” Ajidagba said.

