The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set March 29, 30 and 31 date for the issuance of Certificates of Return to all the winners of the just concluded March 18, 2023 State Assembly and Governorship elections in the country.

The decision was part of the issues arrived at the Commission’s management meeting of Saturday, March 25,2023.

The disclosure was contained in a press statement from its Public Relations Officer, Mr Festus Okoye on Sunday.

According to him, the Commission met Saturday 25th March 2023, and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of certificate of return to those elected during the Governorship and States House of Assembly elections of March 18th, 2023

He noted that, “By the provision of section 72(1) of the electoral act 2022, the commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the above provision, the commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th and Friday 31th March 2023 for the Issuance of certificate of return to governor’s, deputy-governors as well as the House of Assembly members elect. The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each State of the Federation

“Specific dates for the Issuance of the certificates shall be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of the various States.”