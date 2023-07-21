INEC Recognizes Youth Party, Meets Officials on Operational Modalities

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed this on Thursday after the Commission’s meeting to deliberate on issues including the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the YP as a political party.

It will be recalled that the Youth Party (YP) was de-registered on 16th August 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on 16th October 2017.

According to Okoye, the decision to recognize the YP was sequel to a recent judgement of the Supreme court setting aside the earlier judgement of the lower court.

He said; “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met on Thursday, and among other issues, deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party.

“Following the Commission’s decision to deregister some parties in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Youth Party approached the Federal High Court and secured an Order restraining the Commission from deregistering it.

“On appeal by the Commission, the Court of Appeal set aside the Order of the Federal High Court and on further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.

“Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission.”

Okoye said consequently, the Commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.