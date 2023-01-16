Unknown gunmen on Sunday burned down the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu South Local Government Area.

A statement on Monday, by the INEC’s National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the incident occurred around 9.12pm yesterday, Sunday 15th January 2023.

The statement said that report of the incident was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka J. Chukwu.

The statement said during the attack, the security gatehouse was razed, but that the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response from the Police and Army personnel from 82 Division.

“The State Commissioner of Police and the REC were personally at the scene immediately they received information about the attack.

“Of the two Policemen deployed to protect the facility, one of them lost his life while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

“The Commission prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased policeman and the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The statement said that the attack is being investigated by the security agencies and that a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Enugu State co-chaired by the REC and the Commissioner of Police has been convened to discuss the latest incident and design additional strategies of fortifying the offices and protecting the personnel and materials.

“Meanwhile, the destroyed gatehouse will be rebuilt, and the Commission is proceeding with its preparations for the 2023 General Election in Enugu State and the entire country as scheduled.”