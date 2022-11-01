The Benue State offices of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have agreed to partner to fight corruption especially in electoral processes.

This agreement was reached when the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) Benue State office, Mr. Menge Tiku and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to the Administrative Secretary of the INEC, Makurdi, Benue State, Alhaji Shehu Abdulawahab, recently.

Stating the purpose of the visit, Mr. Tiku emphasized that the visit was mainly to familiarize, synergize and collaborate with INEC for better service delivery and to achieve success in the war against corruption in Nigeria, especially in electoral processes.

In his response, the Administrative Secretary, INEC, Benue State Alhaji Shehu Abdulawahab commended the efforts of the ICPC Benue office in the fight against corruption, and also appealed to ICPC to deal with anyone caught breaching the law especially in the coming election, irrespective of administrative discipline, as it would serve as deterrent to others.