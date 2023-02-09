The Independent Electoral Commission INEC has distanced itself from a preference for any of the 18 candidates jostling for the position of President of Nigeria. According to INEC through their official handle, a claim that the commission liked the post of one of the candidates was rebuffed by INEC. They said the body is neutral and will continue to ensure neutrality.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 Presidential candidates.

The Commission is an independent electoral body that does not have a preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established.”

24 total views, 24 views today