The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked allegations that it has removed its ad-hoc staff with South East and South-South origins ahead of the governorship election in Lagos.

The commission in a lengthy statement which was sighted by the News Chronicles declared the initial report as false and misleading.

According to the press release which was signed by Tadese Adenike (MRS), Lagos HOD Voter Education and Publicity, unlike the presidential election, the electoral body will be needing a few personnel during the governorship election which is scheduled to hold next Saturday.

“The ad-hoc staff (collation officers) engaged during the presidential/national assembly election on 25th February 2023 in Lagos State were 738 in number bearing in mind that three elections were held”.

“However, the forthcoming governorship election will only require the services of 427 collation officers because of the two elections involved,” the statement read in part”.

The electoral umpire further debunked the claim that Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje had been conversing with some stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state.

“In fact, he (Olusegun Agbaje) does not have their telephone numbers,” the statement clarifies.

2 total views, 2 views today