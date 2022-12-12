The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Monday confirmed an attack on its Head Office in Owerri, Imo State.

According to the National Commissioner and Chairman of Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, the incident occurred at about 3am today.

Citing a formal report by the Imo state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sylvia Uchenna, Okoye said the attackers burnt the building housing the Election and Party Monitoring Department.

According to him, the arsonists equally burnt one official vehicle.

While stating that no critical election materials or live was lost, INEC noted that the attack is the third on the commission’s facilities in Imo State in less than two weeks.

INEC notes that the systemic attack on its facility nationwide, comes on a day that collection of PVC’s commenced nationwide.

The statement read; “The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported that our State Headquarters office in Owerri was attacked by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred at about 3.00am today Monday 12th December 2022.

“The attack affected the part of the building occupied by the Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) Department and one official utility vehicle (a Toyota Hilux pickup van) was burnt.

“The response of the security and emergency services (the Fire Service) curtailed further damage to the building and other assets of the Commission. No critical election materials were destroyed. There were also no casualties involving staff of the Commission.

“This is third attack on the Commission’s facilities in Imo State in less than two weeks following the earlier attacks on our Orlu LGA office on Thursday 1st December 2022 and Oru West LGA office on Sunday 4th December 2022.

“Our Imo State Headquarters is located in the centre of the Owerri, the State capital, between a court and the State secretariat.

“This is therefore yet another systematic attack targetted at the Commission’s assets across the country, more so on the day that the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) commences nationwide ahead of the 2023 General Election.”