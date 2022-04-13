INEC Committed to the Conduct of Credible Elections – Katsina INEC REC

Katsina State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Alhaji Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, has notified the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of INEC’s commitment to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections for sustainable democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

Alhaji Zarewa, who stated this during a courtesy visit recently by the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Katsina State office, Mr. Mustapha Wala, expressed his readiness to partner ICPC Katsina State office and work together with a view to fight corruption in the electioneering process.

During the visit, Mr. Wala stated that the purpose of his visit to INEC was to establish a working relationship with the electoral umpire, while urging the management and staff of INEC, Katsina state to always display integrity and uphold ethical conduct in the discharge of their official duties.

The ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner further stressed the importance of collaboration with INEC as potent tool in achieving corruption-free elections, adding that ICPC’s mandate of enforcement, prevention and public engagement as enshrined in the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 would go a long way in fighting lack integrity in the electoral system.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC Katsina State, reiterated that INEC Katsina State under his leadership would ensure compliance with due process and other extant regulations guiding its operations and collaboration with stakeholders in the war against corruption in Nigeria.

