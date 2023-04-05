The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria Capital Territory has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba and the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hafiz Inuwa to appear before the court on May 2, 2023, to show cause why they shouldn’t be committed to prison over flagrant disobedience to a lawful court order.

The presiding judge, Justice O. O. Oyewumi gave the order in a ruling on committal proceeding against the duo in Suit No: NICN/ABJ/21M/2023 between CSP Egong Egwu Egong, CSP Omeh Felix Okechukwu, CSP Paul Obot Umoh and SP Galadima Bello Claimants/Applicants (For themselves and as representing all members of Course 33, 34 & 35 (Force Entrants) of the Police Academy AND Police Service Commission, Inspector-General of Police and Force Secretary, Nigeria Police as Defendants/ Respondents.

The court decried attitude of government officials which include the Nigeria Police Force under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, to persistently flout or disobey Orders of the Court, Justice Oyewumi said they do it as if they are living outside of this nation or above the provisions of the 1999 Constitution which operate as a guide to curb actions and inactions of the state and its operators.

“It has become the attitude of Government officials which include the Nigeria Police Force to persistently flout or disobey Orders of Court as if they are living outside of this Nation or above the provision of the 1999 Constitution which operates as a guide to curb actions and inactions of the State and its operators.

“The same constitution has given Courts in this clime including this Court the inherent power to enforce the constitutional provisions ditto rule of law against authorities and people in the State called Nigeria.” Justice Oyewumi said.

“It is in view of this that before I proceed to hold them for contempt of this Court, I give both the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba and the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Hafiz Inuwa the second chance of appearing before this Court to show cause why this Court is not to proceed to find them guilty of being in contempt of this Court.”

The judge adjourned the case to May 2, 2023, for continuation of proceedings.