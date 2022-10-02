The Indonesia top-tier league has been suspended for one week due to the death of over 174 fans and over 100 injured following the invasion of the stadium after a game between Arema FC and Persebaya. Arema FC, the home side lost the encounter by 2-3 to their visitors and from multiple reports it is the first loss the home side will witness to their visitors in over two decades. A development that angered Arema FC fans who broke into the stadium and began to trigger unrest.

To control the mammoth crowd police began to fire tear gas to disperse the indignant fans. Unfortunately as many tried to find an escape route, they were killed through the massive stampede that took place in the Stadium. FIFA rules frown at the use of firearms inside a stadium during a live game.

According to a BBC report, Persebaya Surabaya fans were banned from buying tickets for the game because of fears of clashes. However, Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD posted on Instagram that 42,000 tickets had been sold for the match at the 38,000-capacity Kanjuruhan stadium. Indonesia is due to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11, with 24 participating teams. As the host, the country automatically qualifies for the cup.

The Indonesian government who has sent their condolences to the family of the deceased has also charged the Football Federation to do a distinct investigation into the death of 174 fans.