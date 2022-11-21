According to officials, an earthquake that shook Java, the largest island in Indonesia, has left at least 14 people dead and hundreds more injured.

According to data from the US Geological Survey, the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 impacted Cianjur town in West Java at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).

About 100 kilometers away, in Jakarta, the capital, individuals in tall buildings were evacuated as a result of the tremor.

The death toll might increase and there could be aftershocks, according to officials.

Social media videos document the harm done to people’s homes and businesses.

According to Herman Suherman, a municipal official in Cianjur, at least 300 individuals were receiving medical attention for injuries at one hospital in the city.

Bone fractures from being trapped by building rubble caused the majority of the injuries.

According to local sources, rescuers have been working to get people out of collapsed buildings and have so far succeeded in saving a mother and her child.

During the minute-long tremor in Jakarta, office workers fled from buildings in the civic and business center.

“I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly. I tried to do nothing to process what it was, but it became even stronger and lasted for some time,” lawyer Mayadita Waluyo told the AFP news agency.

An office worker named Ahmad Ridwan told Reuters: “We are used to this [earthquakes] in Jakarta, but people were so nervous just now, so we also panicked.”

Indonesia, which is located in the Pacific “ring of fire” region of tectonic activity, experiences earthquakes frequently.