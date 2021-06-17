Indigenous Companies Boost Buhari’s Gas Dream for Nigeria

180 views | Akanimo Sampson | June 17, 2021
In line with the dream of the Buhari administration, indigenous oil and gas companies are busy growing Nigeria’s proven gas deposits.
In recent times, the Buhari administration has been pushing for a shift in focus in the oil and gas sector, to tap from the country’s huge gas deposits and reduce the dependence on crude oil.
Last year, the Federal Government put the country’s total gas reserves at 203.16 trillion cubic feet (TCF), representing a marginal increase of 1.16tcf or 0.57 per cent from the 202tcf recorded in 2019.
Going by the contribution of the indigenous companies in the gas sector, there is a growth of over 3 trillion cubic feet.
Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has confirmed that indigenous operators are currently contributing as much as 33% to the country’s crude oil reserves and around 30% to its gas reserves.
DPR has also announced that the country’s proven gas deposits have increased to 206.53 trillion standard cubic feet.
This disclosure was made by DPR’s Director, Auwalu Sarki, while speaking at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, in Abuja.
Sarki noted that while these companies’ contribution to the reserves was less than 10 million barrels in 2005, it has grown significantly to about 62 million barrels in 2020.
He attributed the growth to recent efforts being made on gas exploration in the country, especially the Decade of Gas Initiative.
”Nigeria attained the target of 200tcf of natural gas reserves by the Reserve Declaration as at Jan.1, 2019, before the 2020 target. Thereafter, the government set a target to attain a Reserve Position of 2020tcf by 2030”, the DPR chief said.
He noted that independent companies are driving value addition to gas, adding that acquisition of divested assets, as well as accelerated appraisal and development efforts, are other driving factors, adding that the country is already benefiting from the deliberate national efforts to boost indigenous participation in the sector.
Chairman of Nigerian Gas Association and Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong, who spoke at the event said gas only accounts for 5% of Africa energy mix.
He said, ‘Nigeria is sitting on a large, huge resource base of gas, but how much gas are we producing? We are a top ten country when we talk of what we have but when you talk of what we are actually producing we begin to sit back. We are in the top 20 range.
The gas development in Nigeria has a number of positives, over the last 30 years, we have doubled our domestic gas consumption and moved from about 200 and today in the domestic market we have close to 1.2pcf of gas flowing every day.’
Also, at the event, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva said there was a need for the industry to move beyond lips service on gas development.
”I want to see a holistic roadmap and action plan that provides the appropriate leverage for the way forward in delivering the Decade of Gas vision. The critical milestone that must be achieved should be clearly stated with short, medium and long term strategies”, he said.
