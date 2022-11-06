“I will search with lanterns in Jerusalem’s darkest corners to punish those who sit complacent in their sins. They think the LORD will do nothing to them, either good or bad.” *– Zephaniah 1:12 NLT*

God told the prophet Zephaniah that some people are “complacent in their sins.” They are comfortable with their lifestyle and behavior. Even if they have heard His warnings, they don’t want to change. They are indifferent to the Lord.

These people do whatever they want with no concern for the consequences. They feel God “will do nothing to them” to punish them.

The image is of people who are set in their ways and preoccupied with their personal desires and interests. In his commentary, Matthew Henry described how these people are “intoxicated with their pleasures.” They are “secure and easy.” They don’t fear God.

These aren’t just characteristics of nonbelievers. Some Christians have similar attitudes. They may go to church and say they believe, but deep down, they have their own ideas about God’s Word and develop their own interpretations.

The Bible makes clear that God wants us to take His Word seriously and realize there are consequences to our actions. Obeying Him is the key to blessing, fulfillment, and wisdom.

Spend time in intimate fellowship with God. Remember David’s prayer: “Search me, O God, and know my heart … point out anything in me that offends you” (Psalm 139:23-24). Read His Word. Pray. Be sensitive to the conviction of His Spirit. Don’t allow indifference to creep into your life.

*Reflection Question:*

Compose a prayer asking God to search your life for sin and forgive you.

*Prayer*

Father, search my heart. Free me from anything displeasing to You. Deliver me from indifference. Ignite me with the fire of Your Spirit. In Jesus’ name, amen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Bible Reading

Zephaniah 1