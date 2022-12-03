A mob of villagers attacked a group of approximately 15 Christians during a Sunday morning service in Koshalnar village in India’s Chhattisgarh state on 20 November.

Christians from the Muria tribal group had gathered for the Sunday morning service at the local Roman Catholic church when a mob of around 50 villagers surrounded the church armed with sticks and demanded that the pastor and his brother come out of the church. When the pastor, who is also the founder of the church, came out and attempted to resolve the situation peacefully, the villagers started beating him and his brother with sticks and cursed them for abandoning the religion of their tribe.

The group then barged into the church and started beating up the rest of the congregation, leaving at least nine of the Christians seriously injured and requiring treatment at the Narayanpur District Hospital. A First Information Report (FIR), which is required to open an investigation, has been registered.

Like many tribal communities in India, most villagers in Koshalnar practice a form of animism, meaning they worship nature and spirits. Over the years many of these beliefs have become linked with Hinduism.

Christians from tribal backgrounds in Chhattisgarh have faced increasing discrimination and harassment from both right-wing Hindus and from within their own communities in recent years. Last month, CSW received reports of two incidents in which the bodies of Christian converts were exhumed against their families’ wishes on 3 and 10 November.

On 22 November approximately eight Christian families from the Gond tribe were attacked in Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh, when villagers from their community barged into their homes and started beating them with sticks and slippers. At least 15 Christians sustained mild injuries. While an FIR has been registered in this case, sources say that no further action has been taken.

CSW’s Founder President Mervyn Thomas said: ‘Christians from Chhattisgarh’s tribal communities are living in fear, under constant threat from their neighbours and facing police indifference to their plight. We call upon the Chhattisgarh government to end it silence on these issues and to ensure that FIRs are being registered, due process is followed and the right to freedom of religion or belief upheld. The constitution of India has provisions for all citizens of India to choose their religion or belief, and it is the state’s duty to protect this right for all, including those belonging to India’s tribal communities.’