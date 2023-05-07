“Nobody dash him power. All of us, we saw it. He went and worked for the power, and you will see the benefits of it. When they dash you power, you slack; but when you fight for power, you work.”, Governor Wike says about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Efficient leaders are not forced to rule, instead they convince the people to make them rule. No leader should be “spoonfed”; all good leaders should endeavour to be as independent as they can in order to succeed in their goals.

Leaders who are dependent are often made puppet. A good leader seeks the advice of his/her subjects; however, the subjects advice should be subjected to to the leader’s decision. Any leader who acts based on what his/her subjects proposes without proper review is a puppet and cannot be regarded as independent. A king, for instance, is the monarchical head of a monarchical government. His decisions are final although he could seek advice from his chiefs, yet his decisions as an independent leader is not subjected to their advice.

Independence is a virtue that should be possessed by good leaders. When faced with challenges, good leaders should have the capacity to make credible, independent, and quick decisions that will improve the state of things. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Former President of the United States of America, sought for medical help and gave Americans some possible means of curing and preventing the virus. This is a trait of a good leader.

Flee from if-I-don’t dominion. For any leader who thrives to be independent, he/she should avoid any possible cause of if-I-don’t dominion. This implies that unnecessary concentration and decision making ability should not be focused on any of the leader’s subject. Humans tend to misuse opportunities; as a leader, be cautious.

Without doubt, independence is an important part of good leadership. Every leader is therefore advised to be as independent as possible.