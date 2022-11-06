Tottenham has been ransacked by inconsistent Liverpool at the White Hart Lane stadium. Salah, of course, turned out for Liverpool, helping his club to maintain a perfect record against Tottenham. Tottenham has only won one game against Liverpool in their last 11 meetings.

Salah helped Liverpool secure a first half win, scoring Liverpool’s both goals in the 11th and 40th minutes making it his sixth goal of the season.

In the 69th minute, Harry Kane pulled one back for Tottenham, and Tottenham looked like they could salvage a point. But of course, Tottenham lost yet again to Liverpool, whom they drew all the EPL games to last season.

Liverpool has moved to top 8 with 19 points on the log, with Tottenham remaining in 4th place with 26 points.