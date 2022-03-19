Inaugural Slap: Female Senator Blasts Former Anambra First Lady For Acting Dishonorably

The member representing Anambra North Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator Stella Oduah on Thursday took a swipe at Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of former Governor Willie Obiano for the altercation that took place between her and Lady Bianca Ojukwu, wife of late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu during the swearing in of Anambra Governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Mrs Obiano had at the ceremony left her seat and walked up to Bianca and muttered demeaning words at her, before the latter slapped her and a shirt fight ensued.

Senator Oduah had taken to her Twitter handle yesterday to condemn the actions of the former governor’s wife, saying the former first lady threw caution to the wind by the shameful disposition.

According to her, the action of the former first lady was indecorous and unbecoming of a woman who had acted as a mother of the state and even desirous of serving the state in other capacities.

“My attention has been drawn to the shameful conduct of the wife of the ex-governor and former first lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, who threw decorum away and attacked Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu at today’s inauguration ceremony and I hereby condemn in strong terms, this unwarranted attack against the wife of an illustrious son and our very own Ikemba,” she said.

The Ogbaru-born Senator said more condemnable was even the ‘gutter and vulgar language’ used by Mrs Obiano to describe her fellow woman, who is even a widow.

“I have always held the view that it is only weak minds that label hardworking women like Bianca with nasty names such as ‘ashawo.’

“And it is more unfortunate when a woman, especially one that has been around the corridors of power, is the one hurling such baseless and regretful invectives against her fellow woman.

“What the world witnessed today at the swearing in ceremony is utterly disgraceful, unfortunate and crude and should never be emulated by the millions of our young girls and women who often look up to public figures with respect to how they conduct themselves,” Oduah said

She recalled how only a few days ago, an innocent woman was publicly paraded naked in the same community as the former first lady, saying “one would have thought that rather than showcase this brute nature of fighting and engaging in public fisticuffs with her guest, she (Mrs Obiano) should have exerted same energy and fighting spirit in ensuring that justice is done for that widow.

“It saddens me a great deal to see the wife of an illustrious Anambra son, the pride of Ndigbo and an achiever that was once an ambassador of the Federal Republic, being attacked unprovoked and I join all right thinking persons in praying that we never ever record this type of travesty again in our history.”

Recall that Mrs Obiano had earlier this month, declared her intention to contest the Anambra North Senatorial Seat, which Oduah is presently occupying.

Some reactions in the comment section on the senator’s post have accused the Senator of taking undue advantage of the situation to demarket the former first lady.

According to them, the Senator’s comments ought not to have come, as they are merely aggravating an already messed-up situation.