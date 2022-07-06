Iñaki Williams has completed his switch from being Spanish to Ghanaian. The 28-year-old becomes the second player after Tariq Lamptey to agree to represent the Blacks Stars over their country of birth this year. Iñaki Williams was born to Ghanaian parents Felix Williams and Maria Arthuer who moved to Spain to search for a better life.

The Ghanian Football Federation disclosed the development on their page and is hoping Eddie Nketiah, Nico Williams and Callum Hudson Odoi follow in the same footsteps before the commencement of the world cup.

FIFA eligibility rules were made flexible for players recently and players like Callum Odoi who has represented the senior team of England are still eligible to play for Ghana.

The player held the nationality of their new association at the time of their first official appearance for their first national team. The player played in no more than three competitive senior games before the age of 21. The player has not played in the final stage of an official tournament such as the World Cup, European Championship, Copa América etc. At least three years have passed since the player’s last senior appearance for their previous national team.

Inaki Williams who plays for the Athletic club in Spain made this revelation in a video posted on his social media page:

“Every step we take forward has its meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect, and love.

“They have taught me to embrace life. In that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual.”

“That’s why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana, which means so much to me and my family.

“I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us because Ghana has played a significant pain in becoming who I am as a person, as a son and as a brother.

“Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana’s t-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I’m one of the Black Stars.”