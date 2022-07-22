“If we claim to have fellowship with him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth” 1 John 1:6

Hate is one way many individuals walk in the darkness every day. But that is not the way the Lord wants you to live your life. This idea, to love thy neighbor, is sometimes easier said than done. When you find yourself in tough situations with others, challenge yourself to love.

This does not mean that you need to become best friends with everyone you’ve ever met. That would be impossible! But you can certainly not make life more difficult for those around you. When you see someone who has been singled out or has been made fun of, what can you do to banish the darkness?

Is there someone in your life today that perhaps you could make amends with? Someone who you recently treated unfairly? Nobody is perfect, and that certainly applies to how we treat each other every day. It is likely that if you thought for long enough about it, you could think of someone who could use a little more patience, kindness, and understanding from your life.

The next time you have the opportunity to interact with this person, challenge yourself to walk in the light of the Lord. Challenge yourself to live out the truth! If you feel so inclined, perhaps even reach out to this person to make amends! A small gesture could have a major impact on both of your lives for the better.

Prayer:

“Lord, there are many temptations in this world of which I do not wish to partake in. Help me to remain in Your light at all times. There are those out there that are hateful and wish to bring me down. Give me the strength to be the better person when dealing with these situations. Help me to stay strong so that I may not return their hate with that of my own.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Those who claim to live as the Lord desires but work to spread hate are living a life of lies. You can probably think of someone you’ve met before that fits this description. Within our own lives, we need to challenge ourselves to change small acts of anger into small acts of patience.

We can change dismissiveness towards others into attention if we make a determined effort. Finally, there is certainly opportunities to make amends with someone in your life. Focus on being a little bit better every day and you too will walk in the light.

If you have someone in your life that would benefit from hearing these words, please help spread the love of the Lord!

Be Greatly Blessed!