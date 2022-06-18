In new projects, Google is focusing on Africa’s retail sector

Google has launched new efforts in Africa to help small retail enterprises.

The event is part of a month-long celebration of International Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Business Day. This includes the Shopping Small Business Summit, a one-hour virtual training session designed at assisting SMB owners gain skills and resources to compete online.

E-commerce trends and digital marketing will be discussed, and everyone who register at g.co/events/shopping-mall will be able to attend.

Google has also worked with Coursera, an open online course provider, to build an online career certificate course in digital marketing and e-commerce for SMEs, and is offering 1000 scholarships to Africans who wish to participate. The certificate program is the most recent in a succession of efforts targeted at training people for entry-level jobs.

“E-commerce gives a chance for small businesses in Africa to access new clients and develop,” Juliet Ehimuan, Google Country Director for West Africa, said. We intend to help small businesses in Africa get the competence they need to connect online, increase their customer base, and scale up through digital marketing and e-commerce job credentials, specialized training, and 1000 scholarships.”

Local Opportunity Finder, a new tool that examines a Google Business Profile and gives personalized recommendations for adjustments a business owner can do to improve how their business profile appears to customers in Google Search, is also launching this month. In June 2022, the free, one-week Hustle Academy will focus on vital skills that will assist small and medium-sized retail businesses (SMBs) in developing the abilities they need to expand.

Small retail enterprises in Africa have a lot of room to grow because of the continent’s young population and urbanization.

There are about 2,000 retail malls in South Africa, with a total area of approximately 24 million square meters. With more than 90% of the industry made up of informal merchants, wholesale and retail are the third-largest contributors to Nigeria’s GDP, while Kenya has experienced a steady rise in the number of outlets over the previous five years, with an e-commerce market growth rate of 44% in 2021.

Kenyan and Nigerian e-commerce marketplaces grew by 40% and 30%, respectively, in 2021, while online sales in South Africa climbed by 66% from 2019 to 2020, reaching more than $1.8 billion. Small retail firms must learn how to effectively harness online technologies for growth as more consumers on the continent continue to explore for goods and services online.”

Initiatives like Google Hustle Academy, Google Business Profile, Market Finder, and Market Kit demonstrate Google’s continuous commitment to aiding small businesses in Africa. The programs marking International SMB Day this month underline Google’s commitment to ensuring that small retail businesses across Africa have access to the digital technologies, tools, and training they need to prosper and be more resilient.