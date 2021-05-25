In New Designed Action Camera for Every Occasion, Apple Meets GoPro 

156 views | Akanimo Sampson | May 25, 2021
Conceptualising new technology using the design language of iconic brands like Apple and GoPro is a hard feat, but when done right, it makes you wonder why the product doesn’t already exist.
Apple is known for its minimalist and sleek product designs, with every new generation, the iPhone seems to get even slimmer and glossier than its predecessor.
GoPro takes on a more rugged approach to their design, delivering durable, weather-resistant, and pocket-friendly action cams.
Varun Anand conceived and visualised the iCam Pro, an Apple and GoPro-inspired minimalist action camera for the modern thrill seeker, merging the two giant brands together.
Inspired by living life on the edge and documenting travels along the way, the iCam Pro was conceptualised using top-grade technology fit for the adventure seeker who isn’t about to be held back by limiting camera setbacks.
Equipped with Apple’s A12Z Bionic Chip, the concept of iCam Pro boasts lightning-fast feedback and the same power efficiency we’ve all come to expect from Apple.
In addition to its ultra-fast microchip, the iCam Pro comes outfitted with LiDAR sensors, an advancement in camera technology that fills out Apple’s camera to take videography to another level.
LiDAR sensors essentially use remote sensing to examine the Earth’s surface, and all of its nooks and crannies to deliver photos that are as close to the real thing as you can get from phone cameras.
In a similar vein, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor expands the camera’s view to deliver fuller photos, while the iCam Pro’s 22 MP wide camera captures crystal clear colors for more realistic documentation.
Today’s social media industry expects vloggers and influencers to come prepared with the most technologically advanced cameras to document their adventures in their truest form.
Boasting a waterproof rating of 1 ATM, the iCam Pro was conceptualized to be water-resistant for up to ten meters deep, and the camera’s new underwater camera would allow users to take 60fps underwater shots, the same frequency rate used by sports cameras to capture slow-mo and action footage.
Since the iCam Pro was created using Apple’s design language, Anand also thought to include all the perks that come with an iPhone, including access to photos, music, iCloud, as well as Face ID authentication.
Designer: Varun Anand
