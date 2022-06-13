‘Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him.’ (Matthew 14:31)

Beloved, what are you placing in Jesus’ Hands today? Are you willing to hold on to the hands that was nailed to the Cross for you? Are you putting your faith in the hands that heals, saves, and delivers?

When Peter shifted His focus from Jesus and fell into the turbulent waters, Jesus reached out, caught him, and brought him to safety.

The same Jesus who healed the sick, saved the condemned and delivered the oppressed is read to help you today.

He’s reaching out His hands to you. Will you hold on to them? Will you pass Him your troubles?

Again, what will you place in His hands today?

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, I place all my troubles and worries in Jesus’ hands today.

I’m ready to receive your help and accept your blessings.

Forgive me for the times I’e been rushing along and neglecting to notice the signs of your presence in my midst.

Help me to develop holy habits that allow me to see your divine presence everywhere.

I place all my failures, virtories, troubles, and joys in your mighty hands.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Additional Thoughts:

‘You hypocrites! You know how to interpret the appearance of earth and sky, but why do you not know how to interpret the present time?’ Luke 12:56 (NRSV)

God is here working in our lives right now. His hands are working wonders in our lives in so many ways. Do we recognise Him?

Jesus condemned the crowds who gathered to listen to Him in this passage for they had closed their eyes and their hearts to who Jesus really was. They saw well enough to interpret signs from the heavens, but were unable to understand the truth behind the man before them. Despite Jesus’ miraculous works, His teachings that spoke of freedom rather than enslavement to the law and His words that were delivered with love, grace and compassion, the people could not believe that He was the Son of God.

We too see clouds rising in the west and know rain is on the way or feel a south wind blowing and recognize that the warm weather will come behind it. Yet are we seeing the blessings and wonders in our life and not understanding that God is in our midst? His works are everywhere to be seen, are we missing where His hand is upon our lives?

God constantly reaches out, seeking our attention, seeking to be known. Yet, we sometimes walk through our days, oblivious, failing to notice Him. We are so caught up in ourselves, our plans, our concerns, our activities, that we fail to see Him. We need to develop new habits that help us open up to the Divine, that prepare us to encounter the God who constantly reveals Himself.

Are we intentionally making space to recognise and hear from God? Are we keeping a look out for the work of His hands?

Where are we rushing by without paying attention? We need to learn to develop disciplines that allow us to encounter Him. Disciplines that slow us down to grow within ourselves a quieter, gentler pace, to notice and ponder His wonderful work.

Take some time. Rest, and appreciate God’s hand in your life today.