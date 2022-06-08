In His Strength

‘I can do everything through him who gives me strength.’ Philippians 4:13 (NIV).

Christ’s supernatural strength infuses through us to conquer the difficulties of this life. His explosive power moves through our being to face and master all the things that He asks us to. Not the things that He doesn’t.

Is Paul saying that we can do everything? No. The power we receive in union with Christ is sufficient to do His will and to face the challenges that arise from our commitment to doing it. Christ does not grant us superhuman ability to accomplish whatever we want for ourselves. His strength for His interests alone.

For those of us who are feeling burnt out and overburdened with responsibilities and tasks to do, it may be time to stop and reconsider what we are involved in. Is this work that we are involved in work that the Lord has given us, or have we taken it onboard in our own choosing?

God equips us to do what He asks, nothing more. Our zeal to work for God may be full of good intentions, but if it is not part of His purposes for us, we will soon feel tired and run out of steam. How many of God’s people have lost the way simply because they chose to take on more work than God had ever intended them to do? Only those who wait upon the Lord will be able to run and not grow weary, walk and not grow faint (Isaiah 40:31).

Prayer:

‘Dear God, help me to listen well to what you ask of me and to take on no more than just that. Thank you that you give me strength for this journey and will continue to sustain me through my work.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

As we do His work, His strength will be our strength. Even those who are walking in His purposes and doing just as He asks and no more, may at times grow weary. If that is where we find ourselves just now, call upon the Lord for renewed strength.

He is never too tired or too busy to help. For those of us who obey Him, we can join with Paul in declaring that we can do everything He asks of us as we put our hope in His sustaining strength that works mightily in and through us to the praise of His name.

Be Greatly Blessed!