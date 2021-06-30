In Enugu, Doctors Launch Digital ID Card To Check Quackery

114 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 30, 2021
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State Branch has inaugurated Doctor’s Intelligent Digital Identity Card Management Service in Enugu State as part of efforts at checking the activities of medical quacks with the state.
The branch on Tuesday, unveiled over 1000 intelligent digital identity cards to be distributed to its members in Enugu State free.
The association also launched its Enterprise, Global Doctor’s e-Registry and intelligent transactional Doctor’s platform.
Speaking at the unveiling on Tuesday in Enugu, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, said the intelligent systems put in place by NMA would eliminate activities of quacks in the medical profession.
Obi said the elimination of quacks would guarantee quality medical services to the people.
“Professionally, the innovative initiatives being launched today will go a long way to ensure only qualified medical personnel serve our people.
“It is obvious that qualitative healthcare delivery comes from qualified medical professionals.
“I must thank Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for improving all health indicators of the state and creating an enabling environment for healthcare professionals especially medical doctors to strive,” he said.
Prof. Obinna Onodugo, Chief Medical Director of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla, said the digital system marks a mile stone in the upgrade of medical services in the state and country at large.
Onodugo said that his teaching hospital would key into the platform to see to a sanitised medical profession.
“The present NMA executive in Enugu State has done well in restoring peace, coming out with impactful technological innovation and promoting overall welfare of its members,” he said.
Dr Monday Igwe, Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, applauded the NMA for using technology and evidence-based approaches to sort out challenges of the association.
“We laud the present NMA Executive of the state for such an innovative meant to cleanse the system,” Igwe, who was represented by Dr Vincent Ubochi, Head of Clinical Services, said.
Earlier, Dr Jude Onyia, Chairman of NMA Enugu State Branch, explained that the digital intelligent identity card and other digital electronic platforms would eliminate quacks in the medical profession in the state.
Onyia noted that the issue of quackery had persisted over many years in the profession, adding that the end of quacks manipulation in the system has come.
“The activities of quacks have led to some many deaths and low healthcare delivery especially in the hinterland and remote areas of the state.
“With the digital and intelligent identity card and the assistance of security agencies will rid the state of quack doctors.
“The other platforms launched today we assist doctors on international assignments and duty tours as well,” Onyia enthused.
