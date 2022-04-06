In Anambra, NGO Offers Free Medical Tests To Prostitutes, Seeks Collaboration To Rehabilitate Them

It took more than the usual persuasion to get over 20 commercial sex workers operating in Onitsha to undergo free medical tests on Tuesday, as part of efforts at getting them to abandon the negative means of earning a living which they have adopted.

The persons who were mainly under-aged girls were tested mainly for hepatitis B and C, the two most deadly variants of the killer disease, as well as HIV and Aids.

There were also tests for malaria and typhoid fever, and Sexually Transmitted Infections, STIs.

The tests were organized by a non-governmental organization, Save Young Girls Motherhood Foundation.

It was gathered that the NGO has been championing a novel campaign since September last year, to rescue young girls who are into commercial sex business.

But, getting the girls to run the test was another uphill task, different from calling their attention in the first place.

The results of the tests would later be sent to their collated phone numbers, after which those whose test came back positive would be expected to visit hospitals for immediate treatment.

Also during the exercise held at their location in Onitsha, patrons of the sex workers who showed willingness were equally tested.

The founder of Save Young Girls Motherhood Foundation, Reverend Sister Dorathy Okoli, in an interview, said that ordinarily the medical tests should not be carried out in the brothels, giving that the girls mostly return to the same vocation, to meet the same disease that had been detected and treated, a disturbing development for the organization.

She called for support from government, public-spirited individuals and groups towards providing a rehabilitation centre, where the rescued sex workers would be taken care of and given the mentorship they desire.

“The major challenge we have is that after we test and treat them, they go back to the same business that endanger their lives.

“This is because we do not have any place to keep them, rehabilitate and mentor them, as well as help them chart a better cause for their lives,” she said.

Reverend Sister Okoli urged the society to care for the girls as their actions inadvertently affect the people.

According to her, majority of the sex workers are in dire need of help and only care and support from the society can help them change for the better.

“We are open to partnerships from government and private individuals and groups.

“We can be reached via our phone number- 08032264250, for collaboration,” she pleaded.

Miss Ogechukwu Ihejirika, a medical lab scientist who carried out tests, observed that aside HIV/AIDS, another major sickness they are looking out for was hepatitis B, which she said can be sexually-transmitted.

Miss Ihejirika also noted that many girls who venture into commercial sex business must have been pushed by one societal negative or the other, and need such social assistance, as is rendered by the NGO, to heal.

“It is unfortunate that as deadly as this disease is, our people especially the commercial sex workers are not aware of its ravages.

“I believe this campaign is well-poised to address this problem and that is why I commend the NGO for this laudable initiative.

“This kind of volunteerism needs external support to achieve its overall target,” she opined.