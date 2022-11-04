Concerned about the declining position of Igbo language and culture, and many challenges facing the mother tongue, stakeholders have suggested the targeting of the younger generation for the teaching of basics of Igbo language and culture.

The suggestion came during this year’s celebration of ‘Asusu igbo g’adigide’ an Igbo culture and language promotion forum, organized by the Anambra State library board, at Prof Kenneth Dike State Central e-library, Awka.

This year’s celebration of the event which marks its third edition, has as its theme, ‘Ndigbo onye aghana nwanneya’ and attracted school children, scholars of Igbo Language, librarians and traditional rulers.

Igbo language, which is one of the three major languages in Nigeria, has its speakers within the South East, parts of the South-South and middle belt regions of the country.

Concerns have been raised over the decline in the population that can fluently speak, translate or write Igbo correctly without mixing it up with foreign languages, resulting in deliberate efforts by pro-Igbo groups, individuals and governments to address the anomaly.

Speaking during the event, the Director of Anambra State Library Board, Dr Nkechi Udeze, said that the annual program was to promote Igbo language and culture and harped on the need to quickly restore the pride of the revered language.

“This annual programme is part of the efforts of the Board at contributing towards the promotion of Igbo language and culture in our society.

“As Ndi Igbo, we have to be proud of our identity wherever we find ourselves by speaking the language and wearing our cultural attire.

“Parents, guardians and teachers must see it as a moral obligation to teach and inculcate Igbo language and values in their children and wards, while increased efforts should be made in the writing of Igbo literatures, to encourage reading and learning of the language across board,” she advised.

The Anambra Library Board Director charged the State Government and other South Eastern Libraries in Nigeria to emulate Anambra State Library and map out a day to celebrate ‘Asusu Igbo g’adigide’ nationwide.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s edition, “Ndi Igbo, Onye Aghala Nwanne Ya,” a guest lecturer, professor Nkechinyere Nwokoye, called for backward integration of Igbo cultural values in order to benefit from the gift of nature.

She listed brotherly love, sanctity of blood, respect for elders and hardwork, as some Igbo cultural values that must be returned to and encouraged Ndigbo to never to look down on their culture.

The chairman on the occasion and National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, observed that people’s mode of dressing speaks more about their identity, urging people to stop looking down on Igbo tradition and attire, explaining that tradition is different from idolatry.

“Our people must begin to see the distinction between tradition and idolatry.

“Both are not the same but a misunderstanding of this has been responsible for the people abandoning their god-given heritage.

“We must, as Ndigbo, begin to return to the good values that kept us united, industrious and prosperous,” he opined.

Okeke-Ogene advised Ndigbo to desist from negative practices that have crept into their society such as wanton killings, kidnappings and other violent crimes, noting that Igbos are known to place emphasis on the sanctity of human life.

The traditional ruler of Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area, Igwe Michael Ngene, his Umuawulu counterpart, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu and that of Umueri, Igwe Ben Emeka, commended the organizers and blamed parents who do not speak Igbo language to their children at home, urging them to retrace their steps to save the language from fading away.

Highpoints of the event competition on Igbo speaking, writing and cultural dance, and the presentation of prizes featured at the event.