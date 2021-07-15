In Anambra, Billionaire Man Gifts Friend 46 Cows For Mum’s Burial

202 views | Kenneth Uwadi | July 15, 2021
Awka – The social media was on Wednesday, agog with videos and reactions as a popular billionaire, Cubana Chief Priest also know as Celebrity Bartender, presented his friend, the Chief Executive Officer of Cubana Group, Obi Cubana with a trailer load of 46 cows, to support the burial ceremony of his mother, Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu.
The Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana recently lost his mum and he is set to give her a befitting burial in Oba, Idemili South Council Area of Anambra state
In a viral video, the Celebrity bartender, Cubana Chief Priest was seen displaying the cows and telling his viewers to “hustle and make money”.
It was also gathered that Young billionaire son of Chairman of Jezco Oil, Chief Sir Joseph Ezeokafor, Jowi Zaza as well as other people also gifted the businessman cows which he showed off on his Instagram story
Taking to his Instagram story channel, the entrepreneur shared videos of the moments cows gifted to him by friends, got delivered to him.
In the video, he claimed his former employee, “Chief priest, outdid himself as he sent a trailer load of almost 50 cows while young billionaire, Jowi Zaza also sent in ten.”
The businessman also shared videos of the space he kept the cows which looked like he was a herder.
From the burial announcement, the final rites is supposed to stretch from Thursday, July 15 and spill over to the weekend, but from the look of things on Obi Cubana’s Instagram story, the party had probably started since Tuesday.
