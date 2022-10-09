Twenty-Eight Sunday of the Year, C – October 09, 2022.

Readings: 2 Kgs 5-14-17; Responsorial Psalm Ps 98:1, 2-3, 3-4; 2 Tm 2:8-13 & Gospel Luke 17:11-19.

Theme: In All Things, Give Thanks

The first reading narrates how Naaman was healed and he offered gifts to Prophet Elisha and worshipped the God of Israel. In the second reading, St. Paul narrates how he was chained on account of the gospel. The gospel reveals how Jesus healed 10 lepers but one, a foreigner, returned to offer thanks to Jesus. We are charged to support the Church in cash or kind because not all of us can go to the mission as priests or religious yet our finances can aid the missionary enterprise. Mind you: “Some give to the mission by going, some go the mission by giving.”

Introduction

Friends in Christ, on this Sunday, our liturgy calls us to watch against commercial Christianity. In a country where some Ministers of God feed fat on the gullibility of the faithful, the Church presents us with the heroic example of Elisha who refused to take anything from Naaman, the Syrian Army General after God used him to heal the leper. In the gospel, the story of the only Samaritan who returned to give thanks to God prepares our minds for lessons in thanksgiving.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (2 Kgs 5-14-17) narrates how Naaman went to immerse himself seven times in the Jordan as instructed by Prophet Elisha. We are told that his skin became like that of a little child. As a result, he returned with his whole retinue to offer thanks to God for cleansing him from leprosy but Elisha refused the gifts. At that, he asked for permission to offer sacrifice to no other god except the Lord.

In the second reading, (2 Tm 2:8-13) St. Paul narrates how he was chained on account of the gospel but stressed that they could not chain the Good News. He surmised that if we die with Christ, we would live with him noting that we may be unfaithful but God is always faithful.

The gospel (Luke 17:11-19) reveals how Jesus entered a gentle territory and ten lepers who stood far off begged him to heal them. We are told that he ordered them to go and show themselves to the priest and while they were on the way, they got healed. Discovering that he was made whole again, one of them, a foreigner, returned to Jesus to offer thanks. At that, Jesus said to him: “Stand up and go on your way. Your faith has saved you.”

Pastoral Lessons

1. God Abhors Ingratitude: The story of Naaman discloses God’s displeasure with the sons and daughters of Israel for failing to offer thanks to him even as it challenges us to always be thankful to God for favours received.

2. Give Freely: By rejecting the gifts offered by Naaman, the Prophet Elisha challenges men of God to work for the Lord out of an ardent desire for saving souls – As such, give freely because you received freely (Mtt. 10:8).

3. Beware of that Tinted Thing: In a society that is crazy with donor fatigue occasioned by tithes for blessings, giving for promotion and threats to unwilling givers, pastors of souls must re-access their vocation based on the attitude of Elisha bearing in mind the words of ordination: “Work not for sordid gain…” and “Model your life according to the mystery of the cross.”

4. Be Faithful: The message of St. Paul in the second reading calls us to be faithful in offering thanks to God in season and out of season; in riches and in want.

5. Imitate Naaman and the Samaritan: The action of Naaman and the Samaritan which was an indictment on the people of Israel for failing to thank God for his numerous blessings in their lives calls us to emulate them by being apostles of thanksgiving.

Conclusion

As a Church, we are reminded that we received without charge, we must also give without charge (Mtt10:8). We are equally challenged to embrace quantitative, qualitative, spiritual and material giving. The biblical story of the widow who gave two copper coins but was praised (Mark 12:41-44) should spur us on. That you are alive today means God is giving you another opportunity to return thanks to him.

In conclusion, we are charged to support the Church in cash or kind because not all of us can go to the mission as priests or religious yet our finances can aid the missionary enterprise. Mind you: “Some give to the mission by going, some go the mission by giving.” May the Naaman/Samaritan example inspire us to be thankful in all circumstances. Amen!