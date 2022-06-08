In 2021, Nigeria’s eCommerce sector supported worldwide growth by 29%

With the pandemic ushering in an e-commerce renaissance and omnichannel garnering a lot of attention, Microsoft Nigeria Country Manager Ola Williams has stated that the consumer is at the heart of these new trends and would assure their long-term viability.

Before the epidemic, Microsoft retail clients in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) stated that online purchases brought in between two and five percent of income, according to the country manager.

She revealed that the Nigerian ecommerce market contributed 30% to the global growth rate of 29% in 2021, with an increase of 30%.

According to her, the increasing movement of informal shops into the online purchasing community is boosting the role of e-commerce in the Nigerian economy.

Retailers will have to work harder to keep client loyalty in a world where consumers have more alternatives than ever before, according to Williams.

Brands would be able to spend more time inventing products and services for their customers if tools that help automate loyalty programs and provide insight into customer behavior are available, she said.

Though loyalty programs are essential tools for shops wanting to personalize consumers’ experiences, she explained that a single hack may utterly derail loyalty and trust, which is why any data management system should always be linked with a security solution.

“Another burgeoning trend is that of the aware shopper. Customers have made sustainability a top priority, with many opting to spend more money with firms that demonstrate a commitment to ethical, ecologically sensitive products and services. The appropriate software solutions may give retailers more transparency in their supply chains, allowing them to satisfy the demands of their customers.”

“Retailers may obtain visibility into their supply chains and demonstrate transparent procedures to their customers through technology.”

Microsoft has built Cloud for Retail technology, a bespoke collection of industry-specific cloud solutions, to assist their retail customers on their digital transformation path, according to Williams.

Cloud for Retail, she claims, helps maximize data, improve customer experience, streamline supply chains, and empower employees by working closely with retailers and their partners.