The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Wednesday, met with the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Ex-IGP Dr. Solomon Arase, and retired Inspectors-General of Police, at the Police Service Commission Corporate Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

The meeting which was at the instance of Dr. Arase, catered amongst other salient things, on issues affecting the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force, drawing experiences from the retired officers who have at various times piloted the affairs of the Nigeria Police Force, and the Commission.

The retired IGP’s who graced the meeting included IGP Sunday Ehindero (Rtd.), fwc; IGP Mike Mbama Okiro (Rtd.); IGP Ogbonna O. Onovo (Rtd.), NPM, mni; and IGP Suleiman Abba (Rtd.).

During the meeting, the PSC Chairman appreciated the IGP and retired IGPs for honouring his invitation while assuring that the Commission under him, will not relent in making sure that the welfare of Police Officers and Men are well catered to.

The Inspector-General of Police in his remarks, assured of the commitment of the Force under the current leadership to positive collaborations with the Commission for effective implementation of the Police Reform agenda.

He further appreciated the PSC Chairman for the thoughtfulness in assembling the eggheads for the laudable meeting.