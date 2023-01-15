The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mallam Aliyu Ahmed has said that the implementation workshop for Executive Order No.5 is an important national assignment that everyone has to embrace passionately, in order to execute it to its logical conclusion.

He also stated that when fully implemented, it will be an enabler to wealth creation, strengthening of the economy, reducing poverty as well as employment generation for the citizenry.

Aliyu Ahmed made the assertion recently during his opening remarks at the flag-off of the sensitization workshop for the Directorate Cadre staff of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP).

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) on the implementation of the Executive Order No.5 at the Main Auditorium of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Abuja.

Ahmed hinted that the objective of the workshop was to provide the needed guidelines to the Ministry officials on the technicalities in the implementation of the Executive Order.

The Permanent Secretary recalled that the Presidential Monitoring and Evaluation Council of the Executive Order No.5 was inaugurated on the 14th of October 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari with the Secretariat domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI). Adding, it was supported by the Strategy Implementation Task Force for Presidential Executive Order 5 (SITOPEO-5) which facilitates the administration, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the provision of prompt reports to the Council.

He stressed that the purpose of the inauguration was to ensure full implementation of the Executive Order No.5 for planning and execution of Nigerian Content in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology.

This according to him is aimed at placing Nigerian professionals and manufacturers at the centre of the Nigerian Economy and serving as means of transforming the economy from resource – based to knowledge-based and innovation-driven.

Speaking earlier in her welcome address, the Director of Economic, Research and Policy Management (ERPM) in the Ministry, Grace Ogbonna opined that the workshop will take place in batches and will cover the following topics: Definition of Executive Order No.5 and How It Works; Historical Background of the Order; Legal Implementation / Status; Its Functionality with Reference to FMFBNP; Compliance Requirement; Analysis of the Provisions and Its Applicability with Respect to FMFBNP.

She further implored the participants to put in their best in executing the task ahead passionately, urging all hands to be on deck, in order to ensure full implementation of the Order.