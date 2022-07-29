The Presidency on Thursday, said the ‘performative and babyish antics’ of PDP senators to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, was quite inappropriate.

Yesterday, Senators, mostly drawn from the minority caucus, had raised a point of order, asking the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to discuss the security situation in the country and the impeachment of President Buhari.

When the Senate President refused to entertain the motion, the lawmakers handed Buhari a six-week ultimatum before staging a walk out from plenary.

On Thursday, the minority caucus of the House of Representatives joined its Senate counterpart to hand President Muhammadu Buhari a six-week ultimatum to fix insecurity or face impeachment in the National Assembly.

Minority leader of the House of Reps, Ndudi Elumelu, revealed this after a closed door meeting of the joint minority caucus of the National Assembly today, saying the signatures will be gathered to impeach the President if the security situation is not addressed.

But in a reaction today, the Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu said the Senate President was in order, not to have entertained the motion which he described as ridiculous.

He said rather than making a mockery out of voters by trying to imitate what they see in America, the opposition would be well advised that their time would be better spent tackling the pressing issues Nigerians face, such as the current global cost of living crisis.

According to him, their continued failure to do so goes some way to explaining why they remain in opposition.

Shehu said in contrast, the President Buhari administration is committed to finding lasting solutions to the emerging security threats, including those left behind by the PDP in the South-South, the Northeast and throughout the federation.

“In the last 24 hours, two more Chibok girls were freed, in addition to the three brought home last week.

“These kinds of headline grabbing stunts for which the opposition is now well known serve no one, least of all their constituents.

“We would respectfully remind them that it is those same constituents that they were elected to serve, and are paid to do so with public money,” he said.

The Presidential aide said the Buhari government will welcome the collaboration of the opposition in its efforts to solve the problems Nigerians face on a daily basis.

He said “No one is asking them to waste their time attempting to impeach a democratically elected President at the end of his second term – certainly not their constituents.

“They should ask themselves: do they want to be in government or do they want to be in the headlines?

“If they want to be in government they should start acting like it and stop undermining Nigerian voters.”